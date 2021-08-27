(CBS4) – One man is dead and another is seriously injured after they both fell while climbing Wind Tower in Eldorado Canyon State Park. It happened on Thursday evening, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s office stated that the climbers were apparently “at the top of the second pitch of the Wind Ridge route and starting the third pitch.”
Witnesses say the two men fell between 150 to 200 feet before hitting a tree. Other climbers managed to get to them and helped rescuers get to them faster.
One man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene and the second climber was taken by helicopter and flown to a trauma center. He is in his 20s and being treated at a health center in Denver.
Neither man’s identity has been released.