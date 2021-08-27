DENVER (CBS4)– The increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has the Colorado Hospital Association concerned about capacity levels and staffing shortages. That has led them to reenact the hospital transfer center.
The center helps transfer patients between rural and urban hospitals so health care workers aren’t overloaded.
Right now, more than 1,100 people are hospitalized with the virus in Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Public Health estimates 95% to 99% of all patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are not vaccinated.