BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton 27J Schools has lifted the face mask mandate for all students starting the day after the Labor Day holiday, Sept. 7. The school district did maintain that masks are strongly recommended.
Staff and visitors will be expected to wear a mask or provide proof of vaccination. Brighton 27J said that they are "not under any public health order." The district also added, "layers of protection will be added to classes, cohorts and schools in response to positive cases and illness clusters. These mitigation strategies may include facial coverings, increased physical distancing, cohorting, limiting visitors, and quarantining for students, staff, and visitors in all grades pk-12."
The school district said that students and staff who are COVID positive will still be required to complete a 10-day isolation at home. Students and staff who display symptoms will continue to stay out of school and be required to seek a test before returning.
Brighton 27J will also continue to follow current outbreak requirements from Tri-County Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Two classrooms in two different elementary schools in 27J reached outbreak status on Thursday. Each school had five positive COVID cases in one classroom. Those students have transitioned to remote learning.