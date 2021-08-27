LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews from Colorado will have a direct hand in relief efforts as a major hurricane takes aim at the Louisiana coast. Colorado Task Force 1 has been officially activated and will leave early Saturday morning.
Most of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane Warning. Ida is projected to make landfall Sunday evening as a major Category 4 hurricane. Nearly 15 inches of rain is expected to fall from Louisiana to Mississippi into Monday morning.
CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says that rapid intensification has been expected due to a lack of wind shear and warm water. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli tweeted a model that shows the expected organization coming.
High above 99L – as it gets better formed over the Gulf – a protective cocoon (upper level ridge/ outflow) develops fending off wind shear and allowing it to breathe as its envelope expands. Given this, and the very warm water all along it's path, watch for rapid intensification. pic.twitter.com/UOpt7rntQO
— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) August 26, 2021
CBS News reports that Ida will move across extremely high ocean heat content, which is hot water that extends to a great depth. Then, when the system reaches the central Gulf of Mexico, it will move over the infamous Loop Current: a curved current of some of the most energy-intensive water in the Gulf. Lastly, as it nears the northern Gulf Coast, it will move over surface waters that are like bath water — 88 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit — some of the hottest surface waters available.