PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Fair kicked off in Pueblo on Friday morning.
For 11 days, all things Colorado will be front and center at the fair.
You can enjoy live music, livestock and rodeo shows and carnival rides, not to mention a wide variety of great food with Colorado-sourced ingredients.
One of the state’s mobile vaccination buses will be at the fair and will offer incentives for those who get the COVID vaccination, one of which might be a Walmart gift card.
Rural Coloradans have a lot to celebrate. Recently Gov. Jared Polis signed several pieces of legislation that directed $132 million in stimulus money to rural areas.
