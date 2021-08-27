LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Chatfield High School is starting the new school year with an investigation into safety protocols. The principal and athletic director are both on administrative leave.
Chatfield High School principal Chad Broer and athletic director Craig Aukland are being investigated.
Jeffco Public Schools said they failed to follow district safety protocols but did not elaborate on what exactly spurred the investigation.
Former Chatfield High School principal Jim Ellis has returned to the school to serve as interim principal.