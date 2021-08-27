PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in the White River National Forest have closed a campground in Pitkin County because of troubling black bear activity. The Avalanche Campground is located between Carbondale and Redstone off Colorado Highway 133.
One bear destroyed a tent at the campground even though there wasn’t any food or anything else that might attract bears. Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner says that means the bear and possibly others in the area understand that campsites mean food and they may not be afraid of people.
People were in the tent but no one was hurt.
The campground will remain closed at least through Labor Day.