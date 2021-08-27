COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert has been issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover last seen with her 50-year-old father, Earther Glover. They were last known to be in the Colorado Springs area in a black sedan.
Ezaria is a Black female, 2-feet tall, weighing 21 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Earther Glover is a Black male, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark shirt, glasses and a Denver Broncos baseball cap.
According to Colorado Springs police, Glover was involved in a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive with an ex-girlfriend. During the disturbance, Glover removed his daughter from the care of his ex-girlfriend, and then fired a handgun at his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. No one was injured by the gunfire.
According to Colorado Springs police, “Glover is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on Earther Glover’s whereabouts or the whereabouts of Ezaria Glover is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.”