DENVER (CBS4) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in a little over 2 weeks, and details have just been announced for what will surely be one of Colorado’s largest remembrance ceremonies. The ceremony will take place on the evening of Sept. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High and will include Colorado’s governor and two senators. The event will also include a presentation by Denver Broncos legends John Elway and Peyton Manning as well as a tribute concert afterwards with Kenny Loggins.

An announcement about the event was made on Thursday, and it states that the event is sold out. Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper will all give addresses in the ceremony. It will include recognition of the service and sacrifice made by members of the military, educators and front-line workers “since 9/11 and throughout the pandemic.”

Then, in what a news release describes as “in conjunction with the commemoration,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis will be presented with the Mizel Institute 2021 Community Enrichment Award. It is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the community, and Ellis is being recognized for his work supporting essential workers. Elway and Manning will both speak about the community work by the Denver Broncos and by Ellis.

Finally, Kenny Loggins will perform for members of the military, educators and front-line workers.

The news release doesn’t state how many people have been invited to be in the audience for the free, sold out event.