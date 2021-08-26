CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The fifth suspect in a Denver crime spree last week that left one person dead and another person hurt is in custody. Police arrested Samuel Fussell on Wednesday.

Samuel Fussell (credit: Denver Police)

Fussell, 19, was arrested in Greeley.

The following other suspects were arrested last week:

– Isaiah Freeman, 18
– Seth Larhode, 21
– Aden Sides, 18
– Noah Loepp-Hall, 19

The fatal shooting happened Aug. 17 in west Denver outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him. He was from the Cleveland area. Investigators do not believe Silverberg’s murder was a result of a bias-motivated crime.

One person was also seriously hurt in an earlier carjacking.

A reward of $27,000 was being offered for information that led to an arrest and conviction of Fussell.

