DENVER (CBS4) – The fifth suspect in a Denver crime spree last week that left one person dead and another person hurt is in custody. Police arrested Samuel Fussell on Wednesday.
Fussell, 19, was arrested in Greeley.
The following other suspects were arrested last week:
– Isaiah Freeman, 18
– Seth Larhode, 21
– Aden Sides, 18
– Noah Loepp-Hall, 19
The fatal shooting happened Aug. 17 in west Denver outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him. He was from the Cleveland area. Investigators do not believe Silverberg’s murder was a result of a bias-motivated crime.
One person was also seriously hurt in an earlier carjacking.
A reward of $27,000 was being offered for information that led to an arrest and conviction of Fussell.