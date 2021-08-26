BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield are trying to figure out whether Michael Lewis, the victim in Wednesday’s shooting, was killed while interrupting a crime in progress. The 71-year-old’s body was found in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle near Highway 287 and Miramonte Boulevard.
Officers rushed to the scene just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a disturbance and shots fired. When police arrived, they found Lewis dead near a garage. Officers said he appeared to have been shot.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. Police said there have been several reports of criminal trespass in the area, incidents of people rummaging through unlocked cars overnight. Investigators are trying to determine whether those incidents are connected to the deadly shooting.
Investigators also believe there is the possibility that there may be several suspects involved and more than one vehicle.
Police are asking for help from neighbors, anyone who possibly heard anything or has a security or surveillance camera that may have recorded video of events leading up to or after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department at (303) 438-6400.