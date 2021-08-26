GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Greeley are searching for the kidnappers who stole a car with two boys inside of it Thursday morning. The criminals jumped in the car near 22nd Street and 9th Avenue.
The suspects ordered the kids out close to their home and then ditched the car.
The boys’ mother said everything happened quickly.
“We stepped in the house for like 30 seconds. I grabbed my shoes, put his sandwich in the bag, he grabbed his coffee and we were out the door in less than a minute and the car was gone,” said Barb Gates.
“We were just looking at each other like ‘What on Earth? At first I was like ‘What did the boys drive or something??’ I was really freaking out,” Gates said.
The family was reunited soon afterwards and Gates hugged one of the police officers who responded for her call for help.
At last check the suspects were still on the run.