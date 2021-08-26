LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Sixth graders at Newton Middle School in Littleton will be quarantined for the next 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. That means the classes will transition to remote learning for the same timeframe.
Tri-County Health determined the COVID-19 outbreak at Newtown Middle School on Thursday. Parents are being asked to closely monitor their children for symptoms and have them quarantine through Sept. 3.
The quarantine only applies to 6th grade. Grades 7 and 8 at Newton Middle School continue in-person instruction.