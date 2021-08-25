CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared video of a mountain lion hopping from one backyard in Aurora to another. They didn’t share when the video was captured or exactly where the lion was seen.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers say while the big cats like deer, they’ll also look for raccoons, skunks, livestock and pets. Anyone who comes across a mountain lion are urged to stay calm, back away slowly and appear bigger than you are.

CPW says most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation.

