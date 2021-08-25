(CBS4) – The quarterback competition is over in Denver.
Teddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos starting quarterback when the team opens the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 12.
On Tuesday, Vic Fangio was still undecided, saying, ““We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, for the team involved, and for everybody. We don’t play another game—we’ve got 19 days.”
But by Wednesday morning, Fangio had found the right time. He informed the team ahead of the day’s practice:
In two preseason games, Bridgewater went 16-of-19 for 179 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. In those same two games, Drew Lock went 14-of-21 for 231 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Vic Fangio will meet the media to discuss his decision on Wednesday.