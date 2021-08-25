HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– STEM School Highlands Ranch has moved second through fifth grades to virtual learning through the Labor Day holiday. This comes after outbreaks that have moved the school from low status to elevated or high-risk status.
The school posted on its website, "with our current presumed and positive cases, we have to move our third, fourth and fifth-grade students to virtual learning through Monday, Sept. 6. Students who are symptom-free and not COVID-positive can return to STEM for in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7."
During the time that classrooms will be empty, staff will be conducting a deep clean of those classrooms.
Second grade was previously placed on remote for the day on Wednesday after several students had tested positive for COVID-19, were presumed positive or had pending COVID tests. STEM School announced the remote learning transition on Wednesday afternoon.
This remote learning status follows outbreaks in the sixth grade that will keep those students remote through Aug. 30.