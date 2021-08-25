CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Denver News, Gas Station Robbery, Jefferson County News, Ken Caryl Avenue

(CBS4) – Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two young men or juveniles who are accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint last week. It happened on the 1150 block of West Ken Caryl Avenue.

The robbers got away with a vape pen display last Thursday.

Security video shows them pointing guns at the gas station employee and then quickly leaving. They were wearing hoodies and had masks on their faces.

Anyone who has information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Jesse Sarles