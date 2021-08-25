(CBS4) – Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two young men or juveniles who are accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint last week. It happened on the 1150 block of West Ken Caryl Avenue.
The suspects took a vape pen display and left the store running to the west. If you recognize these suspects or know anything about the case, call our tip line at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP (7867)
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 24, 2021
The robbers got away with a vape pen display last Thursday.
Security video shows them pointing guns at the gas station employee and then quickly leaving. They were wearing hoodies and had masks on their faces.
Anyone who has information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).