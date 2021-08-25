(CBS4) – Mesa County is going to replace all Dominion voting equipment. The moves comes after an unauthorized person leaked election equipment passwords from the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
The county entered a new contract with Dominion Voting Systems, which is based in Denver.
Dominion will replace the equipment at no extra cost, and for the next 8 years the county will pay $96,000 a year to manage the machines.
A probe of the county’s elections office is underway. Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is currently conducting a criminal investigation, and the FBI will be involved in the “forensic review and analysis of county voting systems.”
