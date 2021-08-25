Teddy Bridgewater Named Denver Broncos Starting QuarterbackTeddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos starting quarterback when the team opens the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 12.

Denver Broncos Ready To Welcome Back Full House For Saturday's Preseason Game At Empower Field At Mile HighWhen the Denver Broncos welcome the Rams to Empower Field at Mile High, they'll also welcome a stadium full of fans. And because it's outside, there are no COVID restrictions in place for fans who are fully vaccinated.

Pac-12 Forms Alliance With ACC And Big TenThe Pac-12 and its members including the Buffaloes are forming an alliance with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling.

Mark Schlereth Thinks Teddy Bridgewater 'Showed More Pocket Presence' And Will Be Named Denver Broncos Starting QBFormer Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live and said he thinks Teddy Bridgewater will be named the starting quarterback.

Former Buff Alex Kelley Aiming To Be World's Strongest ManAlex Kelley had a successful career with the Colorado Buffaloes. He started 38 games but after an unsuccessful tryout in the NFL, Alex figured he needed something to fill that football void.

Bridgewater Shows Poise With Broncos' Preseason Win Over SeattleBridgewater made another statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.