LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Disturbing video of a Loveland police officer shooting and killing a family dog is now at the center of a civil lawsuit filed in Larimer County District Court. The lawsuit accuses Officer Matthew Grashorn of violating Wendy Love and Jay Hamm’s civil rights by “recklessly killing” their 14-month-old puppy, “Herkimer.”

The shooting, which took place on June 29, 2019, happened in a vacant lot in Loveland. Love and Hamm, who own a firewood delivery business, had stopped in the lot with their three dogs. The lawsuit claimed Grashorn was investigating the couple for trespassing when the shooting took place.

In video the officer is seen parking his vehicle and exiting it. Within seconds of exiting his vehicle, body camera footage shows two dogs running through the parking lot. One, later identified as Herkimer, turns and runs toward the officer. The officer quickly draws his firearm, and as the dog comes within feet of him he fires twice. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney Sarah Schielke, claims Herkimer was shot once in the head and once in the torso.

Audio is not available in the first moments of the video, which was released by Schielke’s Life and Liberty Law Firm. That is likely due to the officer not activating his camera until after the shooting takes place. Most body cameras only record video until the camera is activated, and then the audio will begin recording.

It isn’t clear if the dog was barking or growling at Grashorn before the shooting took place.

CBS4 reached out to Loveland police for an interview on the incident and is awaiting a response. The lawsuit claims the department reviewed the shooting and ruled the officer was justified in his actions.

Via written statement Schielke said her clients were traumatized by the shooting that took place and chose to file a lawsuit after being unable to peacefully move on from the tragic shooting.