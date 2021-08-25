LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police released an officer’s body camera video on the day they responded to a home for a disturbance call. Judy Domina called police, her attorney says, saying her grandson, Alex, 19, was experiencing a mental crisis and was being destructive inside the home where she has raised him.

The incident happened on Aug. 16. The grandmother stressed to police, her attorney says, Alex could be talked down from his rage by emergency responders.

An officer found Alex in the backyard causing damage to some property. The officer is heard asking Alex to drop the knife and talk to him. The officer also responds to Alex saying, “I’m not taking you anywhere, dude.”

When Alex begins to walk toward the officer, the officer is heard saying “Stay over there. Do not come near me!”

The 19 year old is then seen continuing toward the officer before four shots were fired and the teenager falls to the ground.

The ordeal lasts less than two minutes from when the officer arrived to when shots were fired.

The Domina family released a statement about the newly-released video via their attorney:

Alex’s family was able to view the video just minutes before it was released to the public. It was excruciatingly difficult to watch. This tragic outcome highlights the need for first responders with mental health training for calls like this. Alex has undergone five surgeries so far, and remains in critical condition. Alex’s family appreciates the community’s continued support as Alex fights for his life.

Days after the shooting, Loveland’s Assistant Chief of Police, Laurie Scott, denied a CBS4 request for interview citing the ongoing investigation. Scott referred CBS4 to the police department in Fort Collins which is overseeing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. FCPS responded to our inquiry saying they couldn’t provide any further info on the shooting due to the open status of the investigation.

You may watch the edited video here which was provided by the Loveland Police Department.