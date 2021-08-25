MIAMI (CBS4)– A man from Castle Rock was shot and killed after he got between a gunman and his family in Miami. Dustin Wakefield was dining with his family in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away.
Wakefield’s uncle told CBS4 that he was a hero, standing between the gunman, later identified as Tamarius David, and his family.
An arrest report states that David confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered.