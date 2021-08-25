CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
MIAMI (CBS4)– A man from Castle Rock was shot and killed after he got between a gunman and his family in Miami. Dustin Wakefield was dining with his family in South Beach when a man fired three shots from just two feet away.

Dustin Wakefield (credit: Facebook)

Wakefield’s uncle told CBS4 that he was a hero, standing between the gunman, later identified as Tamarius David, and his family.

(credit: CBS)

An arrest report states that David confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered.

