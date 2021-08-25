COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Colorado Springs returned home after evacuating Afghanistan. Salma Kazemi says she made it through a massive crowd of people to get on her flight.
"There was kids just crying. Sorry, I'm getting emotional. They were just crying, people were fainting, people were bloody and having strokes and it was probably something I'd never expect to see," Kazemi told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
She said she was in the crowd for four hours until she was able to get the attention of a British soldier and show him her letter from Congress to get on a charter flight home.
More than 70,000 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, according to CBS News. President Joe Biden and the U.S. are working against an Aug. 31 deadline to get any remaining Americans or Afghan allies out of the country.
In those final days, the Pentagon says it will focus on getting 5,400 troops and military equipment out.