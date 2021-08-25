DENVER (CBS4) – A 52-year-old Wheat Ridge man is facing new sex assault charges after an attack that allegedly happened in the Denver area while he was wearing an ankle monitor awaiting trial for four other sex assaults. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the new charges against Bryon Whitehorn on Wednesday.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Whitehorn met the victim on May 26 after she had left a bar near 10th and Broadway. The victim says she was intoxicated and Whitehorn offered to take her to her car, where her husband was waiting for her. Instead, he allegedly drove her to his house in Wheat Ridge and raped her. She was able to eventually escape and report the attack to police.

A few weeks later, on June 19, the victim saw a news article about Whitehorn’s sex assault conviction. A Denver jury had just found Whitehorn guilty of sexually assaulting four women. He was arrested 2019 after DNA linked him to the four assaults, which originated in LoDo when he offered the young women rides home.

When the victim in the 2021 assault called police to name Whitehorn as a suspect, they were able to look up Whitehorn’s GPS information from his ankle monitor. According to investigators, the data matched the victim’s story. On Tuesday Whitehorn was charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment.

He’s set to be sentenced for the 2017 and 2018 sex assaults on Friday.