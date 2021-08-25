AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to the area near South Buckley Road near Kentucky Avenue after they say a man was shot and killed. The 911 call came in at around 7:50 p.m.
Details are limited, but police say the man died, and they are still looking for a suspect.
#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting in the 800 blk. of S. Buckley reported at 7:52 pm. 1 male was shot, no suspect info yet. Stay out of area. Anyone with info on this shooting please call @CrimeStoppersCO. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/zakyKU5wg1
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 26, 2021
They would like to speak with anyone who saw the shooting. Those witnesses are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.