By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to the area near South Buckley Road near Kentucky Avenue after they say a man was shot and killed. The 911 call came in at around 7:50 p.m.

Details are limited, but police say the man died, and they are still looking for a suspect.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the shooting. Those witnesses are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

