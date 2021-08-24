AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared video of a mountain lion hopping from one backyard in Aurora to another. They didn’t share when the video was captured or exactly where the lion was seen.
Officers say while the big cats like deer, they’ll also look for raccoons, skunks, livestock and pets. Anyone who comes across a mountain lion are urged to stay calm, back away slowly and appear bigger than you are.
CPW says most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation.