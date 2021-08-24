GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Last October the East Troublesome Fire ravaged the Grand Lake area as it scorched 193,812 acres and destroyed at least 300 homes. Almost a year later, the community is coming together to raise money and awareness. Fire On The Mountain Incorporated will be putting on Troublesome Fest on Sept. 11. The all day music festival in the Colorado mountain town will have multiple bands, vendors, a even a beer tent.

“It has just turned into this chain reaction where everybody is getting involved in this and we have such a great amount of support in it so here we are,” said Stephanie Conners, one of the event organizers.

Money raised will go towards those in Grand County affected by the East Troublesome Fire, as well as fire mitigation and prevention efforts. Bands who will be playing at the event include The Shinyribs, Grady Spencer & the Work, Dragondeer, Sean Kelly and The Samples, Doesn’t Matte, and Zach Heckendorf.

“They don’t say ‘Together we are Grand’ for nothing. I mean this community has really shown an amazing amount of strength and resilience coming out of Troublesome. The mood up here is always very much about community and love and being together and that’s why we have such strong support in this,” Conners told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Troublesome Fest will be on Saturday, September 11th at the Gene Stover Lakefront Park. Gates open at 11am. For tickets and more information visit: troublesomefest.com/.