(CBS4) – Who will win the Broncos quarterback competition? That is the question all of Broncos Country wants to know.
On Monday night, former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live, and told Spencer he thinks Teddy Bridgewater will be named the starting quarterback.
“I think it’s been a close competition. I think Drew Lock has improved dramatically, but when you look at the intricacies, I think Teddy gets through progressions quicker and has a better understanding of what they’re trying to execute,” said Schlereth.
“I always think the competition is above the neck, and I think Teddy showed a little bit more from a pocket presence and reading progressions going from one side to the opposite side.”
Even if Bridgewater is named the starter for the Broncos opening game against the Giants, there’s a very real chance that the Broncos will have to use multiple quarterbacks this season. Only once since the 2014 season have the Broncos started just one quarterback for the entire season.
“I think he’s grown quite a bite, and I think he’s improved dramatically, but the bottom line is you have to keep on working. You have to keep on working to be a professional. I think he’s done that,” said Schlereth when asked about Lock.
The Broncos will begin their regular season on Sept. 12 on the road against the Giants.