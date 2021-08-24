STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Colorado ski history, you’ve got an opportunity this week. Bidding is underway in Steamboat Springs for the chairs from the Priest Creek chairlift, which was recently disassembled as part of summer maintenance at Steamboat Resort.
The Priest Creek chairlift was installed at the ski resort in northern Colorado in 1972. In recent years it was rare to find the lift operating, and last season it didn’t run at all.
The auction for your chance to own one of the Prince Creek chairs opened on Tuesday and will continue through Friday. Bids can be placed online at blog.steamboat.com.
If you wind up with a winning bid, you’ll need to pick up the chair in person on Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Funds collected through the auction will go towards numerous nonprofit organizations in Routt County.