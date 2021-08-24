CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – A semi crash blocked Interstate 25 in the Denver Tech Center on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at Belleview Avenue. Some of those right lanes remained blocked at 10:15 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Transportation officials said they expected the cleanup of the interstate would last well past the morning rush.

