SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is warning hikers near Telluride about an armed man illegally camping near a popular hiking trail. They say the man is set up on private property in the Mill Creek area.
Deputies say they’ve arrested the man three times in Norwood and Telluride since July 1 on multiple charges including weapons offenses, possession of meth and burglary to a laundromat.
The sheriff’s office says the man keeps getting released on bond despite pleas from the district attorney’s office to the presiding judge to keep him behind bars.
On Aug. 23, deputies say they found more than three dozen weapons including hatchets, swords and a cross-bow. They say the man’s illegal camp is yards away from the trail.
“In light of the past week’s double homicide of campers outside Moab, l want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings,” Sheriff William Masters said.
The sheriff’s office says it is not identifying the man in agreement with the district attorney’s office to minimize the risk of dropped charges.