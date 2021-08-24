(AP/CBS4) – The Pac-12 and its members including the Colorado Buffaloes are forming an alliance with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling. Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks.
The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025. The move sent shockwaves through college athletics.
NEWS: Today we've announced a historic alliance with @theACC & @bigten. ⤵️🤝#BackThePachttps://t.co/9oXKdepRdU
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 24, 2021
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 hope an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports.
