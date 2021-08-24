DENVER (CBS4) – Typically by late August, the Denver area is more often in the 80s than then 90s. That is not the case this week as warmer than normal temperatures continue to dominate along the Front Range.
The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be 5-10 degrees above normal on Tuesday. The hottest weather in Colorado will be in the southeast corner of the state where temperatures will exceed 100 degrees in La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield.
Tuesday will also be a rare August day with zero chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms – even in the mountains! The atmosphere of Colorado is extremely dry which will make it virtually impossible for rain.
Another very warm day is anticipated on Wednesday before changes arrive for Thursday. A summer cold front will pass over the state allowing temperatures to drop closer to normal in the upper 80s along the Front Range. There is also a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains on Thursday and at least a 30% chance for rain in the Denver metro area.
The break from intense heat won't last long. Temperatures will be back in the 90s for Friday and Saturday.