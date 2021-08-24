After a few smoke and haze free days across Colorado, a little wildfire smoke could move back into the northern parts of the state on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the smoke outlook for Wednesday morning, the Front Range and some northern areas will see a bit of smoke move back in.
This could potentially stick with us through most of the day. Much of Colorado will stay smoke free, so this will mainly just impact the areas in yellow above.
The addition of the wildfire smoke and ozone issues mean we will once again have an Ozone Action Day for the Front Range.
This alert is in place through Wednesday afternoon. If you have any respiratory issues or health concerns, try to limit your time outdoors on Wednesday.
We stay hot and overall dry on Wednesday, a few thunderstorms are possible on the far eastern plains. A slight cool down arrives on Thursday to Colorado along with the chance for a few more storms.