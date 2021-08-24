DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person alert on Tuesday for a mother and her three children. Denver police say Cassandra Endres was last seen taking her children from a relative’s home in Northglenn on June 16.
CBI identified the children as Madilynn Endres, 3, who is about 3-feet-tall, 60lbs with brown hair and eyes and twins Daniel and Frankie Meter, 14 months, both about 2-feet-tall, 30 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police describe Endres as a 26-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs.
Investigators believe they are in the Denver metro area. Police say they do not believe Endres will intentionally harm the children, however they want to assess the welfare of the children.
They ask anyone who sees them to call 911.