DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Animal Shelter is offering reduced prices on dog and cat adoptions through the end of the month.
Their “Clear The Shelters” event started on Monday and will run through Aug. 30.
Adult dogs and cats will be available for adopting for a name-your-price fee. (Adoption prices normally range from between $65 and $150.)
A total of 75 animals were available for adoption at the start of this week. Check out the Denver Animal Shelter website to see the pets that are available for adoption.
More than 1,100 pets have been adopted from the Denver Animal Shelter so far this year.