FLORENCE, Colo. (CBS4) — A couple in Rockvale is accused of stealing $300,000 in vehicles and property from one victim, over a span of three years. David Thomas II and Meggian Bradley are suspected in a series of burglaries, vehicle thefts and property thefts in the 800 block of South Union in Florence from 2018 through 2020. Thomas was arrested but investigators say Bradley is “currently a fugitive of justice.” A photo of Thomas was not available.
During the course of investigation, two stolen mini dragsters were recovered by Florence Police.
On Aug. 19, the Florence Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Churchill Avenue in Rockvale. During the search, two more stolen ATVs were recovered, and evidence connected to the burglaries in Florence was collected.
Officers arrested Thomas, 48, on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, burglary and conspiracy.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bradley, 37, and investigators say she is aware of that warrant, but is not in custody. Bradley is facing charges of conspiracy, aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony theft.
Investigators with the Florence Police Department said they anticipate further arrests will be made this case.