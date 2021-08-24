Pac-12 Forms Alliance With ACC And Big TenThe Pac-12 and its members including the Buffaloes are forming an alliance with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling.

Mark Schlereth Thinks Teddy Bridgewater 'Showed More Pocket Presence' And Will Be Named Denver Broncos Starting QBFormer Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live and said he thinks Teddy Bridgewater will be named the starting quarterback.

Former Buff Alex Kelley Aiming To Be World's Strongest ManAlex Kelley had a successful career with the Colorado Buffaloes. He started 38 games but after an unsuccessful tryout in the NFL, Alex figured he needed something to fill that football void.

Bridgewater Shows Poise With Broncos' Preseason Win Over SeattleBridgewater made another statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Broncos' Outlook Brighter With Healthy Von Miller & Courtland SuttonThe return of Miller, the defensive leader, and Sutton, a dynamic playmaker, could factor into a bounce-back year for the Broncos after a 5-11 season.

Nuggets Announce 2021-22 Schedule Will Open Season Against Phoenix SunsThe Nuggets took to Twitter with their schedule release announcement with some help from the @nba_paint Twitter account.