HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The second grade at STEM School Highlands Ranch will transition to virtual learning for Wednesday, Aug. 25 after the school posted on its website “that several students in our second grade have either tested positive for COVID-19, are presumed positive or have pending COVID tests.” This follows outbreaks in the sixth grade that will keep those students remote through Aug. 30.

STEM School Highlands Ranch said that it will report the positive COVID-19 cases to Tri-County Health Department.

Second-grade students are asked to go remote on Wednesday with more guidance from the school expected by the end of the day.

“We will reach out by the end of day tomorrow with further quarantine directions for those considered potentially exposed. This message will also include instructions on the length of time of the virtual learning (if needed) and what to expect,” reads the post on the school’s website.

The school is also asking elementary students and families to prepare for the possibility of transitioning to remote learning depending on COVID outbreaks.

“As our number of positive and presumed-positive COVID cases continue to increase, we could have to transition our remaining grades to virtual learning for a 14-day period, per TCHD orders. With our outbreak in first grade, and the potential for another outbreak-classification in second grade, we are considered to be at an “Elevated Status.” This means that TCHD would require us to send all students remote, while the affected areas within the Elementary School are deep cleaned,” reads the post on the school’s website.