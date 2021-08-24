CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News, Mike Coffman

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council’s vote on Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s camping ban ended in a tie once again. Last week’s vote also ended in a tie.

That means that Coffman won’t be allowed to bring up the ordinance again for at least six months.

Coffman introduced an ordinance that would ban people experiencing homelessness from camping on public or private property. Coffman says he’s seen first-hand how addiction has caused a cycle of homelessness and believes the city needs a tool to get people out of encampments.

Under the ordinance, outreach teams and law enforcement can issue a verbal or written order to move a person camping on public property to a shelter. If the person does not move, officers can issue a citation or make an arrest. Several members of the Aurora City Council opposed the idea.

