AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a teenager died after being ejected from a vehicle in a tragic crash early Monday morning. Police say speeding is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Officers responded to East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road at around 2:40 a.m.
They say an Infiniti sedan was heading east on Hampden Ave. when it lost control near the intersection of Tower Rd. Investigators say the driver veered to the right, hit a tree causing the vehicle to go airborne.
The vehicle then hit a light pole and a retaining wall before it finally stopped. The passenger was ejected and died at the scene, police say. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Both the driver and passenger are described as juvenile males. Further details were not released.
No charges have been filed, yet, police say.
Investigators ask anyone who might have surveillance video of the crash or saw it happen to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.