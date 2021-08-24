Old Vape Devices, Cartridges Collected In Boulder CountyOrganizers at the event collected old vape devices for safe disposal. Those materials shouldn't be thrown in regular waste receptacles because they are considered hazardous and can catch fire.

Legal Experts Expect Wave Of Vaccine Mandates Following FDA ApprovalLegal experts believe the approval may be the push local business owners were waiting for.

Denver Boasts Nearly 80% COVID Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 Dose, 73% Fully VaccinatedNearly 80% of Denver residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 73% being fully vaccinated. This comes as the FDA issued full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years and older.

With Pfizer's FDA Approval, Where Can Coloradans Get A Vaccine?There are multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado following news of the Food & Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine.

Colorado Doctor Explains What FDA Approval Of The Pfizer Vaccine MeansA doctor at National Jewish Health said Monday the decision by the Food & Drug Administration to fully approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a major step toward getting COVID-19 under control as the Delta variant continues to increase cases in the state.

Some Coloradans Feel Reassured With New FDA Vaccine Approval, Others Still SkepticalIncreased vaccination rates and company-enacted vaccine requirements could be among the ripple effects of the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 16 and up. Experts say more public confidence in the shot could be a result too, as the delta variant continues to spread across Colorado.