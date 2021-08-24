AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to employees on Aug. 23 saying COVID-19 vaccines will be mandated for staff during the 2021-2022 school year. The news came on the same day the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Now, employees will be required to get a vaccine no later than Oct. 7 in order to keep their job. The mandate extends to interns and volunteers.READ MORE: Legal Experts Expect Wave Of Vaccine Mandates Following FDA Approval
District officials say the employee will need to prove this by showing their vaccination record card or immunization record. That information will then be recorded in a secure human resource system, they say.
“This decision was made with the belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, and supports our goal of returning to full in-person working and learning,” the district stated in the letter.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Will Be Required For All Denver City Employees By End Of September
Exemptions due to a medical reason, disability or religious belief will need to be written and submitted to their respective human resources director.
The employee, human resources director and an immediate supervisor will then discuss accommodations which include wearing a face mask, physically distancing themselves from co-workers and/or getting tested for COVID-19 periodically.
The district offers more answers to the mandate and other preventive measures.