AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is not confident about the evacuation deadline. Crow, a Democrat serving Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, served two tours in Afghanistan.
Crow has been helping to get people out of Kabul for the last couple of weeks. President Joe Biden said he wants to stick to the deadline of Aug. 31 for withdrawing troops.READ MORE: What Has Changed In The 2 Years Since Elijah McClain's Encounter With Aurora Police
Crow is asking to keep troops there, saying it’s not possible to get everyone out safely by that time.READ MORE: Valor Christian High School Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Coach's Dismissal Over Sexual Orientation
“We must extend that and get the mission done. The deadline is when the mission is accomplished and we bring our people home,” said Crow.MORE NEWS: STEM School Highlands Ranch Elementary Students Asked To Prepare For Possibility Of Remote Learning After COVID Outbreaks
Other Democratic House members are also asking for a deadline extension from the Biden administration. More than 75,000 people have been relocated out of Afghanistan.