SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is warning hikers near Telluride about an armed man illegally camping near a popular hiking trail. They say the man is set up on private property in the Mill Creek area.
Deputies say they’ve arrested the man three times in Norwood and Telluride since July 1 on multiple charges including weapons offenses, possession of meth and burglary to a laundromat.READ MORE: Denver Boasts Nearly 80% COVID Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 Dose, 73% Fully Vaccinated
The sheriff’s office says the man keeps getting released on bond despite pleas from the district attorney’s office to the presiding judge to keep him behind bars.READ MORE: Fraudsters Buying Identities, Tips & Tricks From Black Market To File Fraudulent Colorado Unemployment Claims
On Aug. 23, deputies say they found more than three dozen weapons including hatchets, swords and an across-bow. They say the man’s illegal camp is yards away from the trail.
“In light of the past week’s double homicide of campers outside Moab, l want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings,” Sheriff William Masters said.MORE NEWS: Aurora City Council To Vote On Camping Ban Ordinance Again
It’s not clear if deputies have arrested the unidentified man a fourth time.