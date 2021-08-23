DENVER (CBS4) – There are multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado following news of the Food & Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine. All vaccines and Coloradans do not need health insurance to get one.

The Community College of Aurora is offering vaccines and a $20 Chipotle gift card to those who sign up. They will be stationed at the Arapahoe County location at 16000 East Center Tech Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medical experts will also be set up at the school’s Denver location at 710 Alton Way from noon to 4 p.m. Chipotle gift cards will also be given out.

The vaccines will be administered at the Walmart parking lot at 2770 West Avenue in Denver from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There you can also get a $100 Walmart gift card.

The following are more vaccine drives throughout the state:

Lake County

Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card

150 Hwy 300

Leadville, CO 80461

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Scheduling Link: https://lakefork-824-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

Montezuma County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966

Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card

1835 E Main St.

Cortez, CO 81321

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Scheduling Link: https://cortez-824-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

Pueblo County

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High

Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card

2727 W. 18th Street

Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

Pueblo West Library

Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card

298 S Jose Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo West, CO 81007

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type:Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Schedule Link: https://pueblowest-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

Weld County

Greeley Mall

Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card

2050 Greeley Mall

Greeley, CO 80634

1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Scheduling Link: https://greeley-824-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)

The incentives are on a first come first served basis.

Find more locations throughout the rest of the week.