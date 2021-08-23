DENVER (CBS4) – There are multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado following news of the Food & Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine. All vaccines and Coloradans do not need health insurance to get one.
The Community College of Aurora is offering vaccines and a $20 Chipotle gift card to those who sign up. They will be stationed at the Arapahoe County location at 16000 East Center Tech Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Medical experts will also be set up at the school’s Denver location at 710 Alton Way from noon to 4 p.m. Chipotle gift cards will also be given out.
The vaccines will be administered at the Walmart parking lot at 2770 West Avenue in Denver from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There you can also get a $100 Walmart gift card.
The following are more vaccine drives throughout the state:
Lake County
Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card
150 Hwy 300
Leadville, CO 80461
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Scheduling Link: https://lakefork-824-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
Montezuma County
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966
Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card
1835 E Main St.
Cortez, CO 81321
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Scheduling Link: https://cortez-824-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
Pueblo County
Dolores Huerta Preparatory High
Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card
2727 W. 18th Street
Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
Pueblo West Library
Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card
298 S Jose Martinez Blvd.
Pueblo West, CO 81007
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine Type:Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Schedule Link: https://pueblowest-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
Weld County
Greeley Mall
Incentive Offered: $100 Walmart Gift Card
2050 Greeley Mall
Greeley, CO 80634
1 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Scheduling Link: https://greeley-824-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walk ups also accepted)
The incentives are on a first come first served basis.