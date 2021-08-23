DENVER (CBS4) – Parents preparing for a third school year under the COVID-19 pandemic say their biggest concern as students head back into the classroom is a sudden switch to remote learning. They say the impact of adjusting between in-person and virtual teaching has taken its toll on their children and affecting their long-term education.

“It’s been a little nerve-wracking just because we’re still in a pandemic, we don’t know what next year is going to look like,” said Susanna Pasillas, a parent of an elementary school student. “Fingers crossed, hopefully we don’t close again because that’s just a burden for the kids, a burden for the parents, everybody.”

Pasillas sends her daughter to University Prep, a public charter school in Denver. She has seen her student keep up with the constant changes in school but worries about how most students can handle the inconsistency.

“It’s so hard for students, going back and forth, back and forth, we don’t want that anymore,” she told CBS4 on Sunday.

While her school has already started, she echoed concerns parents are voicing as Denver Public Schools begins a new year on Monday. A recent survey by the nonprofit Transform Education Now found that nearly half of all parents asked were unsure their student was ready for the next grade level. Safety is her top priority so she understands why districts had to move to a remote model in the past, but hopes it can be avoided moving forward.

“It’s also important to have those academics and those high standards for our kids so that they can excel this year and continue on until next year,” she said.

TEN advises parents to have a conversation early on with teachers about their student. What grade level are they performing at in subjects like math and reading and what are their goals for this year are just a couple of the suggested topics. Parents should also ask about support services available and what progress updates to expect, the nonprofit said on its website. Pasillas says tutoring will be a key factor in helping many students catch up and keep them on track well after COVID-19.

“If teachers help out and support that then students can bounce back and get back to where they need to be,” she said.

LINK: transformeducationnow.org