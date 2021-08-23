CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A large group of Douglas County parents opposed to students having to wear masks in schools staged a protest on Monday morning. They gathered with signs on Wilcox Street in Castle Rock outside the Douglas County School District’s administrative building.
Last week the district said effective Monday they would follow the guideline from the Tri-County Health Department to require masks for children between the ages of 2 and 11 in schools. The requirement also applies to individuals working with or interacting with children of that age group.
Many of the parents brought children to the protest. Some of the signs people carried read “No Mandate,” “Parents Choice Not Yours,” “Let Them Breathe” and “Unmask Our Kids.”
This is the third week of classes for public schools in Douglas County. Masks weren’t mandated until this week.