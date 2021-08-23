GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews continued to clear debris from Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. The stretch partially reopened earlier this month after being closed for more than two weeks when destructive mudslides caused a lot of damage.
Crews were able to clear 124 loads on Saturday and 104 loads on Sunday. They concentrated their efforts at the No Name material dumpsite. They also cleared two clogged drains. Then they moved under the highway which has a standing pool of water.
Xcel Energy conducted work in the canyon over the weekend and will continue this week. Traffic may be halted at times to allow crews access to certain areas.
This week crews will concentrate on mile markers 120 and 127-129.
Over the weekend there were some fast-moving storms that caused some rain but not enough to trigger any watches or warnings.
Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this summer, but none were as destructive as the ones at the end of July. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020.