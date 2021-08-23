AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council is set to vote once again on Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s camping ban. A vote last week ended in a tie.
Coffman tweeted if it ends in a tie again, he won’t be allowed to bring it up again for at least six months.
Coffman introduced an ordinance that would ban people experiencing homelessness from camping on public or private property. Coffman says he’s seen first-hand how addiction has caused a cycle of homelessness and believes the city needs a tool to get people out of encampments.
Under the ordinance, outreach teams and law enforcement can issue a verbal or written order to move a person camping on public property to a shelter. If the person does not move, officers can issue a citation or make an arrest. Several members of Aurora City Council oppose the idea.