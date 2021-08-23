Denver Boasts Nearly 80% COVID Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 Dose, 73% Fully VaccinatedNearly 80% of Denver residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 73% being fully vaccinated. This comes as the FDA issued full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 years and older.

Colorado Doctor: Parents Should Check Air Quality Like They Check The WeatherPoor air quality has been an issue in Colorado recently, with the state marking dozens of air quality alerts this summer. As children head back to school and possibly more time outside, it could be a concern.

Personal Relationships Help Close Vaccination Gap In Colorado's BIPOC CommunityThe Village Exchange Center, located off of Havana and 16th Avenue, has received donations and grants to help encourage many from diverse backgrounds to become vaccinated from COVID-19.

Immunocompromised Coloradans Receive Third Dose Of Vaccine At UCHealthUCHealth in Aurora is among the first to begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised.

COVID In Colorado: Increase In Vaccinations, Mask Wearing Could Help Avoid Spike In CasesWithout a sharp increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and efforts to slow the spread of the Delta variant, Colorado public health experts fear the state could be headed for a spike with thousands hospitalized.

COVID In Colorado: Pharmacists Prepare For 3rd Dose, Booster Shots Of VaccinePharmacists and doctors preparing for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to everyone in one month say there is still a lot they need to learn from additional research on the benefits. It is not clear who all will need a booster shot besides adults who are immunocompromised.