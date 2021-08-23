DENVER (CBS4) – Students in school buildings in Denver that lack air conditioning could have an uncomfortable first week of school. Temperatures are expected stay above normal each day through Friday.
Denver Public Schools currently has about 40 schools out of about 200 across the city that lack air conditioning. With temperatures soaring into the lower 90s before the final bell on Monday, it's sure to be toasty in those school buildings.
It will be even hotter on Colorado's Eastern Plains on Monday with triple digits expected in the southeast corner of the state.
These temperatures are at least 5-10 degrees above normal for the final week in August. The heat wave started Sunday when Denver reached 93 degrees and will continue for most of the week with highs in the 90s again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Slightly cooler weather will arrive with a summer cold front on Thursday. But even with the front, Denver should stay at least a couple degrees above normal. A chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will also return on Thursday after dry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.