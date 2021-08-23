DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Auto Show is on the move for 2021, racing from the Colorado Convention Center to Elitch Gardens. The show presented by AAA is set for Sept. 15-19. The show offers a chance to check out the newest model year of imported and domestic vehicles with everything from hybrids to EVs. Here are some tips if you’re planning a trip to Elitch’s to visit the show.

First: tickets and getting there. Tickets are $15 for adults, $9 for children or make a real family day and get a combo ticket for the show and the amusement park for $49.99. There is a 10 ticket limit for each customer if you are planning for a large group. You can park at Elitch’s for $20 or grab a ride on RTD’s bus or light rail. The show is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Second: Be prepared to learn a thing or two. You can check out the Xcel Energy Drive Electric Experience. It’s a way to find out if an electric vehicle (or EV to those “in the know”) would be a good ride for you. You’ll be able to find out about cost savings, how to set up a home charging station and even test drive an EV. But those aren’t the only vehicles you can take for a drive. Fulfill your muscle car needs by getting behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger or Charger. Maybe the family needs a new van, and the Chrysler Pacifica might fit that bill. Be aware that sometimes the vehicles available for test drives can change.

Third: Make a stop at Dream Street, where you can find supercars from the minds of the engineers and designers from Europe. This is cutting edge tech in luxury brands that will eventually find its way to more “mundane” vehicles but you can be ahead of the curve by checking out models from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren. That includes a chance to check out a 3D printed Lamborghini Aventador.

Up next: Meet the owners of iconic cars. The Denver Corvette Club will be at the show on Friday. From the original 50s roadsters to mid-engine C8 which debuted in 2019, all the years are covered. If you’re more of a Mustang lover, plan on hitting the show on Saturday. The Denver Mustang Club will roar in with all the GTs, Shelbys, Bullitts and Mach 1s. If you really have a need for speed, make sure to to check into the Race Car Pit Stop, set up by the Colorado Region of the Sports Car Club of America.

Finally: It’s not just four wheels making waves at the show. The BMX Pros Trick team will be performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Local hero AJ Anaya is a key player on that team and you can expect to see those bicycles flying.

You can even make new friends — so be sure to keep your eyes open for Otto and Carlotta, the Denver Auto Show mascots.

LINK: DenverAutoShow.com