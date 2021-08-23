EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person has died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Evans. Firefighters rushed to the burning home in Evans just after noon on Sunday.
When crews arrived they found a large fire at the house on Carson Avenue. Explosions inside the home made the firefight more difficult.
Three people were rushed to the hospital. One person died from injuries suffered in the fire on Sunday evening. The condition of the other people rescued has not been released.
Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the fire, along with other first responders. What caused the fire and explosions is being investigated.